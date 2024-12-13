ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Rajat Chandak,Sharmila Dâmello, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹16767.51 crore. Under the guidance of Rajat Chandak,Sharmila Dâmello, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominately in equity & equity related instruments across market capitalization. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund returned -0.15%, showing a positive delta of 1.05%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.23%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 8.87% 4.08% 4.79% 1 Year 30.59% 16.38% 14.21% 3 Years 21.68% 40.22% -18.54% 5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 16.49% Recreational Products 11.98% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 6.83% Software & Programming 5.81% Retail (Grocery) 4.62% Auto & Truck Parts 4.52% Construction Services 3.77% Computer Services 3.58% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.14% Chemical Manufacturing 3.04% Biotechnology & Drugs 2.88% Jewelry & Silverware 2.76% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 2.0% Communications Services 1.95% Motion Pictures 1.43% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.4% Food Processing 1.28% Retail (Apparel) 1.22% Insurance (Life) 1.2% Apparel/Accessories 1.15% Investment Services 1.07% Airline 0.97% Major Drugs 0.95% Construction - Raw Materials 0.81% Consumer Financial Services 0.72% Insurance (Accident & Health) 0.46% Iron & Steel 0.39% Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) 0.3% Hotels & Motels 0.28%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.73, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.24 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.06% for one year, 11.81% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value Sundaram Clayton 0.67% 499417 112.65

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: