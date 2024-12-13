ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund performance review analysis for December

ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Rajat Chandak,Sharmila Dâmello, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹16767.51 crore. Under the guidance of Rajat Chandak,Sharmila Dâmello, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominately in equity & equity related instruments across market capitalization. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund returned -0.15%, showing a positive delta of 1.05%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.23%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|8.87%
|4.08%
|4.79%
|1 Year
|30.59%
|16.38%
|14.21%
|3 Years
|21.68%
|40.22%
|-18.54%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|101.49%
|-101.49%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|TVS Motor Co
|9.26%
|ICICI Bank
|7.64%
|Maruti Suzuki India
|6.83%
|HDFC Bank
|4.96%
|Avenue Supermarts
|4.62%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|16.49%
|Recreational Products
|11.98%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|6.83%
|Software & Programming
|5.81%
|Retail (Grocery)
|4.62%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|4.52%
|Construction Services
|3.77%
|Computer Services
|3.58%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|3.14%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|3.04%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|2.88%
|Jewelry & Silverware
|2.76%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|2.0%
|Communications Services
|1.95%
|Motion Pictures
|1.43%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|1.4%
|Food Processing
|1.28%
|Retail (Apparel)
|1.22%
|Insurance (Life)
|1.2%
|Apparel/Accessories
|1.15%
|Investment Services
|1.07%
|Airline
|0.97%
|Major Drugs
|0.95%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|0.81%
|Consumer Financial Services
|0.72%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|0.46%
|Iron & Steel
|0.39%
|Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)
|0.3%
|Hotels & Motels
|0.28%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.73, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.24 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.06% for one year, 11.81% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|Sundaram Clayton
|0.67%
|499417
|112.65
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|TVS Motor Co
|6375187.0
|6225187.0
|1552.38
|Maruti Suzuki India
|1049183.0
|1034172.0
|1145.50
|Avenue Supermarts
|2270950.0
|1970137.0
|774.41
|Zomato
|2.4914515E7
|2.3414515E7
|566.05
|Ethos
|1644245.0
|1569245.0
|463.25
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|2.6089762E7
|1.9674521E7
|356.02
|Axis Bank
|3141318.0
|2941318.0
|341.07
|R R Kabel
|2116669.0
|2016669.0
|303.85
|Azad Engineering
|1851718.0
|1672140.0
|241.60
|PVR Inox
|1932174.0
|1530838.0
|240.38
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings
|4007247.0
|2807247.0
|192.50
|Sharda Motor Industries
|830969.0
|773387.0
|172.23
|Cummins India
|304661.0
|254661.0
|89.15
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|ICICI Bank
|1.0414694E7
|9914694.0
|1281.23
|HDFC Bank
|4886743.0
|4786743.0
|830.84
|Infosys
|3453161.0
|3353161.0
|589.24
|Bharti Airtel
|2231461.0
|2031461.0
|327.60
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1881237.0
|1681237.0
|310.85
|Britannia Industries
|376990.0
|374118.0
|214.26
|Trent
|315798.0
|285798.0
|203.73
|HCL Technologies
|1331913.0
|1142649.0
|201.80
|Siemens
|306151.0
|286151.0
|199.63
|360 One Wam
|1789576.0
|1639576.0
|178.80
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|3877794.0
|3844748.0
|165.23
|TVS Holdings
|98881.0
|96944.0
|120.95
|Netweb Technologies India
|494842.0
|418960.0
|113.03
|Phoenix Mills
|711724.0
|686473.0
|104.50
|Mphasis
|441596.0
|264081.0
|76.05
|Bajaj Electricals
|711045.0
|606888.0
|52.86
|GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE
|1232898.0
|1135320.0
|37.49
|GR Infraprojects
|203818.0
|109739.0
|17.77
|Nazara Technologies
|252250.0
|21253.0
|2.01
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.