Business News/ Markets / ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Rajat Chandak,Sharmila Dâmello, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 16767.51 crore. Under the guidance of Rajat Chandak,Sharmila Dâmello, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominately in equity & equity related instruments across market capitalization. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund returned -0.15%, showing a positive delta of 1.05%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.23%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 8.87% 4.08% 4.79%
1 Year 30.59% 16.38% 14.21%
3 Years 21.68% 40.22% -18.54%
5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
TVS Motor Co9.26%
ICICI Bank7.64%
Maruti Suzuki India6.83%
HDFC Bank4.96%
Avenue Supermarts4.62%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks16.49%
Recreational Products11.98%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers6.83%
Software & Programming5.81%
Retail (Grocery)4.62%
Auto & Truck Parts4.52%
Construction Services3.77%
Computer Services3.58%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.14%
Chemical Manufacturing3.04%
Biotechnology & Drugs2.88%
Jewelry & Silverware2.76%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures2.0%
Communications Services1.95%
Motion Pictures1.43%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.4%
Food Processing1.28%
Retail (Apparel)1.22%
Insurance (Life)1.2%
Apparel/Accessories1.15%
Investment Services1.07%
Airline0.97%
Major Drugs0.95%
Construction - Raw Materials0.81%
Consumer Financial Services0.72%
Insurance (Accident & Health)0.46%
Iron & Steel0.39%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)0.3%
Hotels & Motels0.28%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.73, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.24 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.06% for one year, 11.81% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Sundaram Clayton0.67%499417112.65

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
TVS Motor Co6375187.06225187.01552.38
Maruti Suzuki India1049183.01034172.01145.50
Avenue Supermarts2270950.01970137.0774.41
Zomato2.4914515E72.3414515E7566.05
Ethos1644245.01569245.0463.25
Samvardhana Motherson International2.6089762E71.9674521E7356.02
Axis Bank3141318.02941318.0341.07
R R Kabel2116669.02016669.0303.85
Azad Engineering1851718.01672140.0241.60
PVR Inox1932174.01530838.0240.38
Sona Blw Precision Forgings4007247.02807247.0192.50
Sharda Motor Industries830969.0773387.0172.23
Cummins India304661.0254661.089.15

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
ICICI Bank1.0414694E79914694.01281.23
HDFC Bank4886743.04786743.0830.84
Infosys3453161.03353161.0589.24
Bharti Airtel2231461.02031461.0327.60
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1881237.01681237.0310.85
Britannia Industries376990.0374118.0214.26
Trent315798.0285798.0203.73
HCL Technologies1331913.01142649.0201.80
Siemens306151.0286151.0199.63
360 One Wam1789576.01639576.0178.80
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services3877794.03844748.0165.23
TVS Holdings98881.096944.0120.95
Netweb Technologies India494842.0418960.0113.03
Phoenix Mills711724.0686473.0104.50
Mphasis441596.0264081.076.05
Bajaj Electricals711045.0606888.052.86
GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE1232898.01135320.037.49
GR Infraprojects203818.0109739.017.77
Nazara Technologies252250.021253.02.01

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

