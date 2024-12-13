ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Anish Tawakley,Vaibhav Dusad,Sharmila Dâmello, remains a prominent player in the Equity - Other. ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹6322.82 crore. Under the guidance of Anish Tawakley,Vaibhav Dusad,Sharmila Dâmello, the fund adheres to its objective of the Scheme is an open ended thematic fund. The objective of the Scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity & equity related securities of companies and units of global mutual funds/ETFs that can benefit from innovation strategies and theme. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund returned 0.66%, showing a positive delta of 1.86%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 1.96%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 8.00% 4.08% 3.92% 1 Year 39.62% 16.38% 23.24% 3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22% 5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Biotechnology & Drugs 11.21% Electronic Instr. & Controls 7.38% Chemical Manufacturing 6.31% Regional Banks 6.19% Personal & Household Prods. 5.46% Construction Services 4.27% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 4.14% Recreational Products 3.61% Electric Utilities 3.3% Software & Programming 3.27% Auto & Truck Parts 3.21% Insurance (Life) 2.66% Oil & Gas Operations 2.48% Retail (Grocery) 2.47% Major Drugs 2.35% Communications Services 2.27% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.22% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.94% Computer Services 1.69% Food Processing 1.47% Retail (Apparel) 1.43% Aerospace & Defense 0.99% Misc. Capital Goods 0.84% Footwear 0.75% Retail (Drugs) 0.68% Healthcare Facilities 0.01%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.34, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.24% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value Dabur India 0.81% 942799 50.92 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 0.74% 146929 47.06 HDFC Bank 0.44% 162087 28.14 NHPC 0.38% 2890140 23.88

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: