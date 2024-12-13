ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Anish Tawakley,Vaibhav Dusad,Sharmila Dâmello, remains a prominent player in the Equity - Other. ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹6322.82 crore. Under the guidance of Anish Tawakley,Vaibhav Dusad,Sharmila Dâmello, the fund adheres to its objective of the Scheme is an open ended thematic fund. The objective of the Scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity & equity related securities of companies and units of global mutual funds/ETFs that can benefit from innovation strategies and theme. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund returned 0.66%, showing a positive delta of 1.86%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 1.96%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|8.00%
|4.08%
|3.92%
|1 Year
|39.62%
|16.38%
|23.24%
|3 Years
|0.00%
|40.22%
|-40.22%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|101.49%
|-101.49%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Maruti Suzuki India
|4.14%
|ICICI Bank
|3.86%
|Pidilite Industries
|3.77%
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|3.42%
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|2.66%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|11.21%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|7.38%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|6.31%
|Regional Banks
|6.19%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|5.46%
|Construction Services
|4.27%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|4.14%
|Recreational Products
|3.61%
|Electric Utilities
|3.3%
|Software & Programming
|3.27%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|3.21%
|Insurance (Life)
|2.66%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|2.48%
|Retail (Grocery)
|2.47%
|Major Drugs
|2.35%
|Communications Services
|2.27%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|2.22%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|1.94%
|Computer Services
|1.69%
|Food Processing
|1.47%
|Retail (Apparel)
|1.43%
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.99%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|0.84%
|Footwear
|0.75%
|Retail (Drugs)
|0.68%
|Healthcare Facilities
|0.01%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.34, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.24% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|Dabur India
|0.81%
|942799
|50.92
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|0.74%
|146929
|47.06
|HDFC Bank
|0.44%
|162087
|28.14
|NHPC
|0.38%
|2890140
|23.88
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Maruti Suzuki India
|255129.0
|236097.0
|261.52
|Pidilite Industries
|870458.0
|757458.0
|238.29
|Larsen & Toubro
|473789.0
|453503.0
|164.28
|Cummins India
|505432.0
|455469.0
|159.45
|Avenue Supermarts
|504673.0
|398083.0
|156.48
|Hero Motocorp
|372643.0
|301797.0
|150.59
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1606477.0
|1325007.0
|132.67
|Havells India
|845349.0
|747776.0
|122.52
|Axis Bank
|1325000.0
|1025000.0
|118.86
|Info Edge India
|144154.0
|143822.0
|107.02
|Bharti Airtel Partly Paid
|939414.0
|739414.0
|89.22
|SRF
|428335.0
|366569.0
|82.23
|TVS Motor Co
|343997.0
|311877.0
|77.78
|ABB India
|105095.0
|87595.0
|65.08
|Medplus Health Services
|664861.0
|645089.0
|43.02
|Ksb
|539085.0
|494775.0
|39.62
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|2539221.0
|2339221.0
|168.46
|Siemens
|211998.0
|193998.0
|135.34
|Hitachi Energy India
|98638.0
|92823.0
|128.28
|Hindustan Unilever
|551226.0
|451226.0
|114.09
|Ge Vernova T&d India
|635000.0
|568028.0
|101.45
|Trent
|132448.0
|126805.0
|90.40
|Max Financial Services
|873268.0
|589218.0
|75.60
|Astrazeneca Pharma India
|98068.0
|93068.0
|70.97
|Netweb Technologies India
|225328.0
|193315.0
|52.16
|Techno Electric & Engineering
|277778.0
|245100.0
|38.35
|Premier Energies
|399465.0
|200465.0
|20.48
|Bharat Forge
|136257.0
|125000.0
|17.63
|Asian Paints
|195163.0
|58963.0
|17.31
|Ingersoll-Rand India
|47895.0
|31838.0
|13.69
|Thyrocare Technologies
|310007.0
|5325.0
|0.50
