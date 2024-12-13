Hello User
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund performance review analysis for December

ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund performance review analysis for December



ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund performance review analysis for December

ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Anish Tawakley,Vaibhav Dusad,Sharmila Dâmello, remains a prominent player in the Equity - Other. ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 6322.82 crore. Under the guidance of Anish Tawakley,Vaibhav Dusad,Sharmila Dâmello, the fund adheres to its objective of the Scheme is an open ended thematic fund. The objective of the Scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity & equity related securities of companies and units of global mutual funds/ETFs that can benefit from innovation strategies and theme. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund returned 0.66%, showing a positive delta of 1.86%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 1.96%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 8.00% 4.08% 3.92%
1 Year 39.62% 16.38% 23.24%
3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22%
5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Maruti Suzuki India4.14%
ICICI Bank3.86%
Pidilite Industries3.77%
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries3.42%
HDFC Life Insurance Company2.66%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Biotechnology & Drugs11.21%
Electronic Instr. & Controls7.38%
Chemical Manufacturing6.31%
Regional Banks6.19%
Personal & Household Prods.5.46%
Construction Services4.27%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers4.14%
Recreational Products3.61%
Electric Utilities3.3%
Software & Programming3.27%
Auto & Truck Parts3.21%
Insurance (Life)2.66%
Oil & Gas Operations2.48%
Retail (Grocery)2.47%
Major Drugs2.35%
Communications Services2.27%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.22%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.94%
Computer Services1.69%
Food Processing1.47%
Retail (Apparel)1.43%
Aerospace & Defense0.99%
Misc. Capital Goods0.84%
Footwear0.75%
Retail (Drugs)0.68%
Healthcare Facilities0.01%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.34, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.24% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Dabur India0.81%94279950.92
Torrent Pharmaceuticals0.74%14692947.06
HDFC Bank0.44%16208728.14
NHPC0.38%289014023.88

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Maruti Suzuki India255129.0236097.0261.52
Pidilite Industries870458.0757458.0238.29
Larsen & Toubro473789.0453503.0164.28
Cummins India505432.0455469.0159.45
Avenue Supermarts504673.0398083.0156.48
Hero Motocorp372643.0301797.0150.59
Zydus Lifesciences1606477.01325007.0132.67
Havells India845349.0747776.0122.52
Axis Bank1325000.01025000.0118.86
Info Edge India144154.0143822.0107.02
Bharti Airtel Partly Paid939414.0739414.089.22
SRF428335.0366569.082.23
TVS Motor Co343997.0311877.077.78
ABB India105095.087595.065.08
Medplus Health Services664861.0645089.043.02
Ksb539085.0494775.039.62

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
HDFC Life Insurance Company2539221.02339221.0168.46
Siemens211998.0193998.0135.34
Hitachi Energy India98638.092823.0128.28
Hindustan Unilever551226.0451226.0114.09
Ge Vernova T&d India635000.0568028.0101.45
Trent132448.0126805.090.40
Max Financial Services873268.0589218.075.60
Astrazeneca Pharma India98068.093068.070.97
Netweb Technologies India225328.0193315.052.16
Techno Electric & Engineering277778.0245100.038.35
Premier Energies399465.0200465.020.48
Bharat Forge136257.0125000.017.63
Asian Paints195163.058963.017.31
Ingersoll-Rand India47895.031838.013.69
Thyrocare Technologies310007.05325.00.50

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

