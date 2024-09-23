ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Samvardhana Motherson International, Havells India, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Livemint
Published23 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
LiveMint
LiveMint

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Samvardhana Motherson International, Havells India, Kotak Mahindra Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 83.05(0.32%) points and Sensex was up by 193.14(0.23%) points at 23 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 120.8(0.22%) at 23 Sep 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Fusion Finance, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Future Consumer, Axita Cotton, GSS Infotech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Ultratech Cement, NTPC were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Mahindra & Mahindra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

457.00
11:01 AM | 23 SEP 2024
12.8 (2.88%)

Tata Steel

153.65
11:01 AM | 23 SEP 2024
1.6 (1.05%)

Indus Towers

401.80
11:01 AM | 23 SEP 2024
13.45 (3.46%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.80
11:00 AM | 23 SEP 2024
2.55 (1.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

VIP Industries

537.50
10:47 AM | 23 SEP 2024
39.05 (7.83%)

Vodafone Idea

11.14
10:48 AM | 23 SEP 2024
0.66 (6.3%)

Tata Investment Corporation

7,159.70
10:47 AM | 23 SEP 2024
422.3 (6.27%)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

1,727.20
10:47 AM | 23 SEP 2024
101.8 (6.26%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,935.00-10.00
    Chennai
    75,941.00-10.00
    Delhi
    76,093.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    75,945.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.