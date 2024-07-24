ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, NTPC & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, NTPC, ITC, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Indus Towers hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -41.8(-0.17%) points and Sensex was down by -145.74(-0.18%) points at 24 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -322.55(-0.62%) at 24 Jul 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Tunwal E-motors, Sbineqw Etf-b, Shrenik hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Motors, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Reliance Industries were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.

