ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Lalit Kumar,Sharmila Dâmello, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 6368.52 crore. Under the guidance of Lalit Kumar,Sharmila Dâmello, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to seek to generate capital appreciation by actively investing in diversified mid cap stocks. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund returned -3.91%, showing a positive delta of 1.08% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.51% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -8.78%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -5.22% -7.51% 2.29%
1 Year 21.54% 12.36% 9.18%
3 Years 71.48% 64.77% 6.71%
5 Years 202.74% 206.82% -4.08%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Info Edge India3.98%
Jindal Stainless3.26%
Phoenix Mills3.22%
Jindal Steel & Power3.17%
Godrej Properties3.03%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Chemical Manufacturing10.72%
Iron & Steel9.11%
Construction Services8.58%
Investment Services6.72%
Misc. Fabricated Products6.57%
Construction - Raw Materials5.79%
Consumer Financial Services4.75%
Computer Services3.98%
Auto & Truck Parts3.46%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.43%
Software & Programming3.26%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery3.11%
Real Estate Operations2.89%
Communications Services2.77%
Biotechnology & Drugs2.65%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures2.29%
Metal Mining2.25%
Misc. Capital Goods2.23%
Tires2.15%
Airline1.8%
Recreational Products1.11%
Major Drugs0.86%
Appliance & Tool0.77%
Apparel/Accessories0.76%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.72%
Electric Utilities0.69%
Personal Services0.59%
Oil & Gas Operations0.15%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber0.14%
Natural Gas Utilities0.07%
Food Processing0.05%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.44, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.95 and 0.93, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.19% for one year, 15.34% for three years, and 21.84% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation0.59%45667337.51
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals0.52%84736733.14
Larsen & Toubro0.29%5000018.12
SBI Cards & Payment Services0.22%20000013.77
360 One Wam0.12%681407.44
Tech Mahindra0.04%153722.48

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Jindal Stainless3224986.03056731.0206.43
Phoenix Mills1455400.01339191.0203.85
Muthoot Finance1142322.0948183.0183.05
Prestige Estates Projects1168018.01118018.0182.96
APL Apollo Tubes1287934.01117934.0169.98
P I Industries363499.0338499.0151.94
UPL2835084.02635084.0145.90
Interglobe Aviation351013.0280809.0113.80
SRF540271.0417624.093.68
KEI Industries339402.0214824.087.05
Schaeffler India344953.0249352.085.68
Sona Blw Precision Forgings895652.0795652.054.56
National Aluminium Company4000000.02200000.050.02
IRB Infrastructure Developers8477439.06977439.036.18
Hindalco Industries600000.0450000.030.88
Vedanta508201.0308201.014.31
GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE470038.0378466.012.50

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Sundram Fasteners605123.0603799.081.22
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India132113.0124082.080.86
HDFC Asset Management Company249439.0158239.068.04
Oberoi Realty846212.0316212.062.20
Aurobindo Pharma642937.0391848.054.73
K P R Mill643879.0486011.045.42
Syngene International860384.0384169.033.05
Atul57126.041889.032.85
PB Fintech230000.0123972.021.09
SKF India25000.024998.012.90
INOX India104098.089650.010.20
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals1332717.0622726.09.21
Uno Minda101474.085962.08.46
Gujarat Gas Company589773.090834.04.72

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

