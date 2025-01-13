ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Lalit Kumar,Sharmila Dâmello, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹6368.52 crore. Under the guidance of Lalit Kumar,Sharmila Dâmello, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to seek to generate capital appreciation by actively investing in diversified mid cap stocks. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund returned -3.91%, showing a positive delta of 1.08% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.51% against the NIFTY Midcap 150's -8.78%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -5.22% -7.51% 2.29% 1 Year 21.54% 12.36% 9.18% 3 Years 71.48% 64.77% 6.71% 5 Years 202.74% 206.82% -4.08%

Sector Name Weightage (%) Chemical Manufacturing 10.72% Iron & Steel 9.11% Construction Services 8.58% Investment Services 6.72% Misc. Fabricated Products 6.57% Construction - Raw Materials 5.79% Consumer Financial Services 4.75% Computer Services 3.98% Auto & Truck Parts 3.46% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.43% Software & Programming 3.26% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 3.11% Real Estate Operations 2.89% Communications Services 2.77% Biotechnology & Drugs 2.65% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 2.29% Metal Mining 2.25% Misc. Capital Goods 2.23% Tires 2.15% Airline 1.8% Recreational Products 1.11% Major Drugs 0.86% Appliance & Tool 0.77% Apparel/Accessories 0.76% Textiles - Non Apparel 0.72% Electric Utilities 0.69% Personal Services 0.59% Oil & Gas Operations 0.15% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 0.14% Natural Gas Utilities 0.07% Food Processing 0.05%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.44, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.95 and 0.93, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.19% for one year, 15.34% for three years, and 21.84% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

