ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Nishit Patel,Priya Sharidhar, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹79.20 crore. Under the guidance of Nishit Patel,Priya Sharidhar, the fund adheres to its objective of the objective of the Scheme is to invest in companies whose securities are included in Nifty50 Value 20 Index in the same weightage that they represent in Nifty50 Value 20 Index in order to achieve the returns of the above index, subject to tracking errors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund returned -0.10%, showing a positive delta of 1.10%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.51%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|10.38%
|4.08%
|6.30%
|1 Year
|0.00%
|16.38%
|-16.38%
|3 Years
|0.00%
|40.22%
|-40.22%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|101.49%
|-101.49%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|ICICI Bank
|15.54%
|Infosys
|14.77%
|ITC
|11.29%
|Tata Consultancy Services
|10.06%
|State Bank Of India
|7.83%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Software & Programming
|31.99%
|Regional Banks
|25.1%
|Tobacco
|11.29%
|Electric Utilities
|8.4%
|Recreational Products
|4.3%
|Iron & Steel
|3.06%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|2.56%
|Coal
|2.54%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|2.49%
|Metal Mining
|2.48%
|Computer Services
|1.94%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|1.93%
|Food Processing
|1.67%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|ICICI Bank
|100877.0
|95245.0
|12.31
|Infosys
|70504.0
|66549.0
|11.70
|ITC
|193732.0
|182854.0
|8.94
|Tata Consultancy Services
|21273.0
|20084.0
|7.98
|State Bank Of India
|80120.0
|75624.0
|6.21
|NTPC
|98619.0
|93084.0
|3.80
|HCL Technologies
|21980.0
|20753.0
|3.67
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|94344.0
|89049.0
|2.86
|Tata Steel
|172587.0
|162899.0
|2.42
|Bajaj Auto
|2306.0
|2178.0
|2.15
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|80786.0
|76254.0
|2.03
|Coal India
|47230.0
|44582.0
|2.02
|Tech Mahindra
|13195.0
|12463.0
|2.01
|Grasim Industries
|7736.0
|7307.0
|1.97
|Hindalco Industries
|30288.0
|28594.0
|1.97
|Wipro
|29427.0
|27783.0
|1.54
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|12690.0
|11980.0
|1.53
|Indusind Bank
|13745.0
|12978.0
|1.37
|Britannia Industries
|2450.0
|2314.0
|1.33
|Hero Motocorp
|2683.0
|2539.0
|1.27
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
