ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Nishit Patel,Priya Sharidhar, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹79.20 crore. Under the guidance of Nishit Patel,Priya Sharidhar, the fund adheres to its objective of the objective of the Scheme is to invest in companies whose securities are included in Nifty50 Value 20 Index in the same weightage that they represent in Nifty50 Value 20 Index in order to achieve the returns of the above index, subject to tracking errors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund returned -0.10%, showing a positive delta of 1.10%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.51%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 10.38% 4.08% 6.30% 1 Year 0.00% 16.38% -16.38% 3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22% 5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Software & Programming 31.99% Regional Banks 25.1% Tobacco 11.29% Electric Utilities 8.4% Recreational Products 4.3% Iron & Steel 3.06% Oil & Gas Operations 2.56% Coal 2.54% Construction - Raw Materials 2.49% Metal Mining 2.48% Computer Services 1.94% Biotechnology & Drugs 1.93% Food Processing 1.67%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks: