ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund performance review analysis for January

ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sankaran Naren,Dharmesh Kakkad,Sharmila Dâmello,Masoomi Jhurmarvala, remains a prominent player in the Value. ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹48987.78 crore. Under the guidance of Sankaran Naren,Dharmesh Kakkad,Sharmila Dâmello,Masoomi Jhurmarvala, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate returns through a combination of dividend income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a well-diversified portfolio of value stocks. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund returned -2.22%, showing a negative delta of -0.71% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.69% against the NIFTY 500's -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -1.87% -6.43% 4.56% 1 Year 16.34% 9.51% 6.83% 3 Years 72.67% 37.58% 35.09% 5 Years 204.24% 114.76% 89.48%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 22.24% Oil & Gas Operations 8.88% Biotechnology & Drugs 8.21% Software & Programming 6.37% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 5.47% Insurance (Life) 4.8% Personal & Household Prods. 3.96% Communications Services 3.07% Electric Utilities 2.68% Tobacco 2.39% Recreational Products 2.23% Construction Services 1.92% Chemical Manufacturing 1.62% Construction - Raw Materials 1.31% Consumer Financial Services 1.08% Iron & Steel 1.07% Oil & Gas - Integrated 0.94% Natural Gas Utilities 0.84% Major Drugs 0.83% Insurance (Accident & Health) 0.79% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 0.69% Footwear 0.44% Water Transportation 0.33% Food Processing 0.33% Business Services 0.31% Broadcasting & Cable TV 0.3% Auto & Truck Parts 0.29% Motion Pictures 0.29% Coal 0.26% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.22% Misc. Fabricated Products 0.19%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.11, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.30 and 1.14, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.42% for one year, 11.62% for three years, and 17.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Alkem Laboratories 0.08% 70241 39.64

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: