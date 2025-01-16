Hello User
Business News/ Markets / ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund performance review analysis for January

ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund performance review analysis for January

ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sankaran Naren,Dharmesh Kakkad,Sharmila Dâmello,Masoomi Jhurmarvala, remains a prominent player in the Value. ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 48987.78 crore. Under the guidance of Sankaran Naren,Dharmesh Kakkad,Sharmila Dâmello,Masoomi Jhurmarvala, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate returns through a combination of dividend income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a well-diversified portfolio of value stocks. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund returned -2.22%, showing a negative delta of -0.71% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.69% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -1.87% -6.43% 4.56%
1 Year 16.34% 9.51% 6.83%
3 Years 72.67% 37.58% 35.09%
5 Years 204.24% 114.76% 89.48%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank8.16%
ICICI Bank6.76%
Reliance Industries6.44%
Infosys5.37%
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries4.88%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks22.24%
Oil & Gas Operations8.88%
Biotechnology & Drugs8.21%
Software & Programming6.37%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers5.47%
Insurance (Life)4.8%
Personal & Household Prods.3.96%
Communications Services3.07%
Electric Utilities2.68%
Tobacco2.39%
Recreational Products2.23%
Construction Services1.92%
Chemical Manufacturing1.62%
Construction - Raw Materials1.31%
Consumer Financial Services1.08%
Iron & Steel1.07%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.94%
Natural Gas Utilities0.84%
Major Drugs0.83%
Insurance (Accident & Health)0.79%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)0.69%
Footwear0.44%
Water Transportation0.33%
Food Processing0.33%
Business Services0.31%
Broadcasting & Cable TV0.3%
Auto & Truck Parts0.29%
Motion Pictures0.29%
Coal0.26%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.22%
Misc. Fabricated Products0.19%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.11, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.30 and 1.14, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 11.42% for one year, 11.62% for three years, and 17.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Alkem Laboratories0.08%7024139.64

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Reliance Industries2.840003E72.4427019E73156.46
Maruti Suzuki India1797410.01618016.01791.83
Axis Bank1.8564905E71.5464712E71757.26
State Bank Of India1.9378746E71.9369E71624.97
Bharti Airtel9780106.09249765.01505.08
Hindustan Unilever5639014.05509630.01375.29
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation4.8391716E74.6440207E71192.13
ITC2.6627749E72.4506914E71168.37
Tata Motors1.2396311E71.126228E7885.73
Dr Reddys Laboratories6120003.05748252.0691.12
SBI Life Insurance Company5994321.04630768.0665.79
Bajaj Finserv4633803.04167143.0658.39
Dabur India1.1534793E71.0666864E7562.31
Hero Motocorp1206708.01113593.0530.26
Tata Steel4.674747E73.6327807E7525.09
Bharat Petroleum Corporation1.785316E71.5813216E7461.91
Ambuja Cements8934991.08476964.0450.56
Asian Paints1909008.01298910.0322.08
LIC Housing Finance3256997.02487368.0158.90

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank2.7899821E72.2254621E73997.05
Infosys1.7820578E71.4161378E72630.98
Larsen & Toubro2590935.02212485.0824.11
HCL Technologies3577616.02643816.0488.60
Life Insurance Corporation of India4679053.04071890.0401.29
SBI Cards & Payment Services6404255.05285055.0370.28
Bata India1657724.01543724.0217.80
Indian Bank4625880.03548944.0203.82

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

