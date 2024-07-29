IDBI Bank, Divis Laboratories & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of IDBI Bank, Divis Laboratories, Tata Motors DVR, Tata Motors, Infosys hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 39.1(0.16%) points and Sensex was up by 363.89(0.45%) points at 29 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 570.4(1.11%) at 29 Jul 2024 10:44:52 IST. Other stocks such as Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Brightcom Group, Bohra Industries, Compuage Infocom, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Larsen & Toubro, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top losers.

