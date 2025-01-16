Hello User
Business News/ Markets / IDBI Bank share price skyrockets 12% on divestment buzz. Do you own?

IDBI Bank share price skyrockets 12% on divestment buzz. Do you own?

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: IDBI Bank share price gained sharp 8% during the intraday trades on Thursday on divestment buzz. The stock that had sees sharp correction to 1 year lows on 13 January, however got triggered by the newsflow. Do You Own?

Stock Market Today: IDBI Bank share price jumps on divestment buzz.

Stock Market Today: IDBI Bank share price skyrocketed 12% during the intraday trades on Thursday on divestment buzz.

IDBI share price movement

IDBI Bank share price opened at 73.88 on the BSE on Thursday, with only slight gains over the previous close of 73.73. The IDBI Bank share price thereafter skyrocketed to intraday highs of 82.45, which marked sharp gains of almost 12%

IDBI Bank share price had seen sharp correction since its highs of 107.98 in July 2024 to 1 year or 52 week lows of 65.89 on 13 January however has seen some recovery led by todays gains, in the back of newsflow around divestment

IDBI divestment news

The newsflow on divestment process caught attention of market particpants as Moneycontrol reported that the state-run lender has moved to the next stage of its divestment process. As per Moneycontrol the process advisor KPMG is set to submit closing dilligence soon Closing Dilligence is to aid bidders to form financial bids.

The bidding process is likely to completed by next fiscal. IDBI Bank potential bidders include Fairfax Financial: A company owned by Prem Watsa, Emirates NBD, which is a bank and Uday Kotak led Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already approved these companies as potential bidders for a majority stake in IDBI Bank.

IDBI Bank Expets views

Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities , said that "IDBI Bank's share price is skyrocketing today on the stake sale buzz. The divestment process advisor, KPMG, is set to submit its closing diligence report, which will pave the way for the bidding process. The divestment in the bank is expected to bring liquidity, and hence, the market is trying to discount that upside potential caused by the liquidity.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
