IDBI Bank share price skyrockets 8% on THIS latest update by DIPAM on divestment

Stock Market Today: IDBI Bank share price skyrocketed 8% during the intraday trades on Thursday following THIS latest update by DIPAM on divestment. Check details. 

Ujjval Jauhari
Published21 Aug 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Stock Market Today: IDBI Bank share price skyrockets
Stock Market Today: IDBI Bank share price skyrockets(REUTERS)

Stock Market Today: IDBI Bank share price skyrocketed 8% during the intraday trades on Thursday following THIS latest update by DIPAM on divestment

DIPAM on divestments for IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank Ltd. shares rose as much as 9% on Thursday, August 21, after the news reports suggested that the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary had announced that eligible interested parties had largely finished due diligence for the bank's sale.

Also Read | RailTel share price gains 4% on order book update. Do you own it?

Thus the statement on Qualified interested parties having almost completed due diligence for IDBI Bank divestment, lifted the street expectations that the process of divestment is speeding up

As per the news reports, the DIPAM Secretary has also stated that all information about IDBI Bank has been provided to interested parties, and the due diligence process is likely to be finished by September.

Also Read | HUL, ITC, Dabur: Key factors driving the FMCG stocks & should you buy or sell?

The statement by DIPAM Secretary, as reported in the news, that all details on IDBI Bank have already been given to qualified interested parties further added to the trigger for the IDBI Bank share price, and their due diligence process being completed by September further added to the impetus for the share price of IDBI Bank that zoomed during the intraday trades

IDBI Bank also remains in the news, as the organization recently announced that the rating agency CRISIL has reaffirmed its credit ratings.

As per the release by IDBI Bank, "CRISIL Ratings vide its report dated August 20, 2025, has reaffirmed its rating on the long-term debt instruments of IDBI Bank Limited at Crisil AA+' (for fixed deposits) / 'Crisil AA' (for Long-term onds) / 'Stable' and the short-term rating on certificate of deposit programme at Crisil Al+"

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty rise for 6th consecutive session— 10 key highlights
Also Read | Small-cap defence stock bags ₹45 crore order from BEL. Check details

IDBI Bank Share Price Movement

The IDBI Bank share price opened at 90.13, almost flat compared to the previous day's closing price of the stock. The IDBI Bank share price, however, gained momentum and touched intraday highs of 99.08, which meant gains of close to 10%. The IDBI Bank share price closed at around 97.61 on Thursday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

IDBI BankDivestmentIndian Stock Markets
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIDBI Bank share price skyrockets 8% on THIS latest update by DIPAM on divestment
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.