IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: IDBI Bank share price are up by 6.03%, Nifty up by 1.69%

IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:13 today, IDBI Bank shares are trading at price ₹81.47, 6.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80432, up by 1.66%. The stock has hit a high of ₹82.45 and a low of ₹78.92 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 76.82 10 78.96 20 80.99 50 83.90 100 88.35 300 87.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹77.68, ₹78.56, & ₹79.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹75.99, ₹75.18, & ₹74.3.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDBI Bank was 39.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.89% & ROA of 1.66% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.20 & P/B is at 1.51.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.02% MF holding, & 0.46% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

