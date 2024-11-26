IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: IDBI Bank share price are up by 0.93%, Nifty down by -0.04%

IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹ 81.29 and closed at ₹ 82.06. The stock reached a high of ₹ 82.65 and a low of ₹ 80.81 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:24 today, IDBI Bank shares are trading at price ₹82.06, 0.93% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80017.82, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹82.65 and a low of ₹80.81 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 76.82 10 78.96 20 80.99 50 83.90 100 88.35 300 87.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹82.93, ₹84.45, & ₹86.46, whereas it has key support levels at ₹79.4, ₹77.39, & ₹75.87.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDBI Bank was -52.35% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.89% & ROA of 1.66% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.92 & P/B is at 1.60.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.02% MF holding, & 0.46% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

