Business News/ Markets / IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: IDBI Bank share price are up by 0.93%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Livemint

IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 81.29 and closed at 82.06. The stock reached a high of 82.65 and a low of 80.81 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

IDBI BankShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:24 today, IDBI Bank shares are trading at price 82.06, 0.93% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80017.82, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 82.65 and a low of 80.81 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
576.82
1078.96
2080.99
5083.90
10088.35
30087.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 82.93, 84.45, & 86.46, whereas it has key support levels at 79.4, 77.39, & 75.87.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDBI Bank was -52.35% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.89% & ROA of 1.66% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 12.92 & P/B is at 1.60.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.02% MF holding, & 0.46% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

IDBI Bank share price up 0.93% today to trade at 82.06 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indian Bank are falling today, but its peers CANARA BANK, Union Bank Of India, Indusind Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.04% & -0.11% each respectively.

