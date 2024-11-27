IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: IDBI Bank share price are up by 0.21%, Nifty up by 0.05%

IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IDBI Bank opened at 81.64 and closed at 82.03. The stock reached a high of 82.30 and a low of 81.34 during the day.

Published27 Nov 2024, 11:20 AM IST
IDBI BankShare Price Today on 27-11-2024
IDBI BankShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:20 today, IDBI Bank shares are trading at price 82.03, 0.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80020.37, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 82.3 and a low of 81.34 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
576.82
1078.96
2080.99
5083.90
10088.35
30087.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 82.76, 83.63, & 84.6, whereas it has key support levels at 80.92, 79.95, & 79.08.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDBI Bank was -52.35% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.89% & ROA of 1.66% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 13.00 & P/B is at 1.61.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.02% MF holding, & 0.46% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

IDBI Bank share price up 0.21% today to trade at 82.03 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as CANARA BANK, Indusind Bank, Indian Bank are falling today, but its peers Union Bank Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.05% & 0.02% each respectively.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:20 AM IST
