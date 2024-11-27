IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: IDBI Bank share price are up by 0.21%, Nifty up by 0.05%

IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹ 81.64 and closed at ₹ 82.03. The stock reached a high of ₹ 82.30 and a low of ₹ 81.34 during the day.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:20 today, IDBI Bank shares are trading at price ₹82.03, 0.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80020.37, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹82.3 and a low of ₹81.34 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 76.82 10 78.96 20 80.99 50 83.90 100 88.35 300 87.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹82.76, ₹83.63, & ₹84.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹80.92, ₹79.95, & ₹79.08.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDBI Bank was -52.35% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.89% & ROA of 1.66% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 13.00 & P/B is at 1.61.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.02% MF holding, & 0.46% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

