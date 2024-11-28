IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: IDBI Bank share price are up by 1.22%, Nifty down by -0.61%

IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IDBI Bank opened at 82.96 and closed at 83.08. The stock reached a high of 84.31 and a low of 81.82 during the day. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price from the opening to the closing, with a range of movement throughout the day.

Published28 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:00 today, IDBI Bank shares are trading at price 83.08, 1.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79663.33, down by -0.71%. The stock has hit a high of 84.31 and a low of 81.82 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
577.67
1078.62
2080.99
5083.75
10088.33
30087.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 82.83, 83.46, & 84.21, whereas it has key support levels at 81.45, 80.7, & 80.07.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDBI Bank was -13.95% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.89% & ROA of 1.66% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 13.04 & P/B is at 1.61.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.02% MF holding, & 0.46% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

IDBI Bank share price up 1.22% today to trade at 83.08 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indusind Bank are falling today, but its peers Union Bank Of India, CANARA BANK, Indian Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.61% & -0.71% each respectively.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
