IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: IDBI Bank share price are up by 1.22%, Nifty down by -0.61%

IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:00 today, IDBI Bank shares are trading at price ₹83.08, 1.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79663.33, down by -0.71%. The stock has hit a high of ₹84.31 and a low of ₹81.82 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 77.67 10 78.62 20 80.99 50 83.75 100 88.33 300 87.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹82.83, ₹83.46, & ₹84.21, whereas it has key support levels at ₹81.45, ₹80.7, & ₹80.07.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDBI Bank was -13.95% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.89% & ROA of 1.66% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 13.04 & P/B is at 1.61.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.02% MF holding, & 0.46% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

