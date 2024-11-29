IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: IDBI Bank share price are down by -0.22%, Nifty up by 0.88%

IDBI Bank Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:18 today, IDBI Bank shares are trading at price ₹82.03, -0.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79791.78, up by 0.95%. The stock has hit a high of ₹83.39 and a low of ₹81.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 78.75 10 78.57 20 80.95 50 83.65 100 88.31 300 87.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹84.12, ₹85.49, & ₹86.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹81.56, ₹80.37, & ₹79.0.

IDBI Bank Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDBI Bank was -63.14% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 11.89% & ROA of 1.66% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 13.06 & P/B is at 1.62.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.02% MF holding, & 0.46% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

