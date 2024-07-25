IDBI Bank, Tata Motors DVR & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - IDBI Bank, Tata Motors DVR, Tata Motors, SBI Life Insurance Company, NTPC

Published25 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of IDBI Bank, Tata Motors DVR, Tata Motors, SBI Life Insurance Company, NTPC hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -96.75(-0.4%) points and Sensex was down by -392.88(-0.49%) points at 25 Jul 2024 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -621.9(-1.21%) at 25 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Krishival Foods hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, ITC, Titan Company were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
