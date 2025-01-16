IDBI Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of IDBI Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

IDBI Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: IDBI Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Alok Ranjan, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. IDBI Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹382.50 crore. Under the guidance of Alok Ranjan, the fund adheres to its objective of the Investment objective of the Scheme is to provide investors with the opportunities for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of Equity and Equity related Instruments across market capitalization. However there can be no assurance that the investment objective under the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of IDBI Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, IDBI Flexi Cap Fund returned 0.09%, showing a positive delta of 1.60% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 2.53% against the NIFTY 500's -7.02%.

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 13.86% -6.43% 20.29% 1 Year 14.99% 9.51% 5.48% 3 Years 92.11% 37.58% 54.53% 5 Years 89.15% 114.76% -25.61%

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 24.89% Software & Programming 8.02% Chemical Manufacturing 7.44% Consumer Financial Services 6.43% Electronic Instr. & Controls 4.93% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 4.56% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.34% Misc. Fabricated Products 4.26% Oil & Gas Operations 4.09% Construction Services 3.99% Jewelry & Silverware 2.95% Construction - Raw Materials 2.86% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 2.62% Personal & Household Prods. 2.17% Computer Services 2.1% Misc. Capital Goods 1.63% Appliance & Tool 1.51% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.35% Insurance (Life) 1.14% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.11% Retail (Grocery) 1.1% Iron & Steel 0.64% Business Services 0.34%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.09, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.33 and 0.53, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.68% for one year, 14.67% for three years, and 17.75% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Arihant Superstructures 292000.0 95.0 0.01