IDFC share are down by -0.36%, Nifty up by 0.2%

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹ 110 and closed at ₹ 110.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 111.15 and a low of ₹ 109.65 during the session.

At 09 Sep 11:04 today, IDFC shares are trading at price ₹110.7, -0.36% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81318.56, up by 0.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹111.15 and a low of ₹109.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 113.09 10 112.50 20 110.47 50 113.41 100 115.53 300 117.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹113.39, ₹115.59, & ₹116.88, whereas it has key support levels at ₹109.9, ₹108.61, & ₹106.41.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was 256.84% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.52 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in to 3.69% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in to 20.82% in quarter.