IDFC share are down by -0.54%, Nifty up by 0.06%

At 17 Sep 11:06 today, IDFC shares are trading at price ₹110.4, -0.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83030.2, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹111.95 and a low of ₹110.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 110.03 10 111.56 20 111.26 50 112.34 100 114.91 300 116.94

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was -9.17% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.49 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in to 20.82% in the quarter.