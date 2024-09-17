Hello User
IDFC share are down by -0.54%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IDFC's stock opened at 111.15 and closed at 110.40. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 111.95 and a low of 110.10.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:06 today, IDFC shares are trading at price 110.4, -0.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83030.2, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 111.95 and a low of 110.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5110.03
10111.56
20111.26
50112.34
100114.91
300116.94

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was -9.17% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.49 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in to 20.82% in the quarter.

IDFC share price down -0.54% today to trade at 110.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Anand Rathi Wealth are falling today, but its peers Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Indian Energy Exchange, UTI Asset Management Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.06% & 0.05% each respectively.

