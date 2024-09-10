IDFC share are down by -0.59%, Nifty up by 0.13%

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹ 110.65 and closed at ₹ 109.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 111.30 and a low of ₹ 109.60 during the day.

At 10 Sep 11:15 today, IDFC shares are trading at price ₹109.95, -0.59% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81726.79, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹111.3 and a low of ₹109.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 113.09 10 112.50 20 110.47 50 113.41 100 115.53 300 117.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹111.77, ₹112.69, & ₹113.79, whereas it has key support levels at ₹109.75, ₹108.65, & ₹107.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was 64.46% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.44 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in to 3.69% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in to 20.82% in quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}