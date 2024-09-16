IDFC share are up by 0.09%, Nifty up by 0.11%

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at 111.55 and closed slightly lower at 111.50. The stock reached a high of 112.35 and a low of 111.20 during the day.

Livemint
Published16 Sep 2024, 11:22 AM IST
IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates
IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:22 today, IDFC shares are trading at price 111.5, 0.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82990.76, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 112.35 and a low of 111.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20 days SMA & lower than the 10,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20 days SMA & face resistance at 10,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5110.03
10111.56
20111.26
50112.34
100114.91
300116.94

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was -0.37% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.56 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in to 20.82% in the quarter.

IDFC share price up 0.09% today to trade at 111.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indian Energy Exchange, UTI Asset Management Company are falling today, but its peers Computer Age Management Services, Anand Rathi Wealth are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.11% & 0.12% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIDFC share are up by 0.09%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

675.00
11:54 AM | 16 SEP 2024
41.45 (6.54%)

Bank Of Baroda

239.95
11:54 AM | 16 SEP 2024
0.65 (0.27%)

Tata Steel

153.95
11:54 AM | 16 SEP 2024
0.55 (0.36%)

Bharat Electronics

290.00
11:54 AM | 16 SEP 2024
0.05 (0.02%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Triveni Engineering & Indus

507.75
11:52 AM | 16 SEP 2024
33.9 (7.15%)

Adani Green Energy

1,911.70
11:52 AM | 16 SEP 2024
123.85 (6.93%)

Adani Power

673.20
11:52 AM | 16 SEP 2024
39.65 (6.26%)

KRBL

322.00
11:52 AM | 16 SEP 2024
17.85 (5.87%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,120.00130.00
    Chennai
    73,260.00160.00
    Delhi
    75,415.00105.00
    Kolkata
    75,750.00150.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue