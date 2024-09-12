IDFC share are up by 0.42%, Nifty up by 0.33%

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹ 108.15 and closed at ₹ 108.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 109.35 and a low of ₹ 108.15, indicating some volatility within the session.

At 12 Sep 11:02 today, IDFC shares are trading at price ₹108.55, 0.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81742.03, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹109.35 and a low of ₹108.15 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 111.70 10 112.22 20 110.78 50 112.94 100 115.29 300 117.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹109.64, ₹111.37, & ₹112.24, whereas it has key support levels at ₹107.04, ₹106.17, & ₹104.44.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was -10.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.95 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in to 3.69% in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in to 20.82% in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}