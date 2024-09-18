IDFC share are down by -0.54%, Nifty up by 0.15%

IDFC Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, IDFC opened at 110.1 and closed at 109.85. The stock reached a high of 111 and a low of 109 during the day.

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
At 18 Sep 11:06 today, IDFC shares are trading at price 109.85, -0.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83242.09, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 111 and a low of 109 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5110.11
10111.27
20111.42
50112.15
100114.78
300116.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 111.58, 112.61, & 113.33, whereas it has key support levels at 109.83, 109.11, & 108.08.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was 11.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.39 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in march to 3.69% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in march to 20.82% in the june quarter.

IDFC share price down -0.54% today to trade at 109.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Gogia Capital Services, ESAAR India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.2% each respectively.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
