IDFC share are up by 0.63%, Nifty up by 1.21%

IDFC Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹ 111.55 and closed at ₹ 111. The stock reached a high of ₹ 111.7 and a low of ₹ 110.8 during the day.

IDFC Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, IDFC shares are trading at price ₹111, 0.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84387.7, up by 1.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹111.7 and a low of ₹110.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 110.50 10 110.63 20 111.53 50 111.71 100 114.49 300 116.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹112.62, ₹114.85, & ₹117.86, whereas it has key support levels at ₹107.38, ₹104.37, & ₹102.14.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was 63.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.37 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in march to 3.69% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in march to 20.82% in the june quarter.