IDFC share are up by 1.14%, Nifty up by 0.28%

IDFC Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹ 110.05 and closed at ₹ 111.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 111.40 and a low of ₹ 109.85 during the day.

IDFC Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, IDFC shares are trading at price ₹111.1, 1.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84716.82, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹111.4 and a low of ₹109.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 110.54 10 110.26 20 111.47 50 111.52 100 114.35 300 116.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹111.05, ₹112.45, & ₹113.21, whereas it has key support levels at ₹108.89, ₹108.13, & ₹106.73.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was 2.54% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.24 .



The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in march to 3.69% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in march to 20.82% in the june quarter.