IDFC share are down by -0.18%, Nifty up by 0.04%

IDFC Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, IDFC opened at 111.9 and closed at 111.5. The stock reached a high of 111.9 and a low of 111.05 during the session.

Published24 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates
IDFC Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:08 today, IDFC shares are trading at price 111.5, -0.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84952.53, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 111.9 and a low of 111.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5110.54
10110.26
20111.47
50111.52
100114.35
300116.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 112.48, 113.27, & 114.7, whereas it has key support levels at 110.26, 108.83, & 108.04.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was 5.47% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.63 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in march to 3.69% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in march to 20.82% in the june quarter.

IDFC share price down -0.18% today to trade at 111.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indian Energy Exchange, UTI Asset Management Company, Anand Rathi Wealth are falling today, but its peers Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.04% & 0.03% each respectively.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
