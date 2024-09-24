IDFC share are down by -0.18%, Nifty up by 0.04%

IDFC Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹ 111.9 and closed at ₹ 111.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 111.9 and a low of ₹ 111.05 during the session.

IDFC Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:08 today, IDFC shares are trading at price ₹111.5, -0.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84952.53, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹111.9 and a low of ₹111.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 110.54 10 110.26 20 111.47 50 111.52 100 114.35 300 116.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹112.48, ₹113.27, & ₹114.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹110.26, ₹108.83, & ₹108.04.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was 5.47% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.63 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in march to 3.69% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in march to 20.82% in the june quarter.