IDFC share are down by -0.81%, Nifty down by -0.1%

IDFC Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, IDFC opened at 111.00 and closed at 109.95. The stock reached a high of 111.35 and a low of 109.45 during the session.

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates
IDFC Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:10 today, IDFC shares are trading at price 109.95, -0.81% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84903.78, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 111.35 and a low of 109.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5110.60
10110.32
20111.41
50111.38
100114.19
300116.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 111.63, 112.42, & 112.86, whereas it has key support levels at 110.4, 109.96, & 109.17.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was -39.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.46 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in march to 3.69% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in march to 20.82% in the june quarter.

IDFC share price down -0.81% today to trade at 109.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Indian Energy Exchange are falling today, but its peers UTI Asset Management Company, Anand Rathi Wealth are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.01% each respectively.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
