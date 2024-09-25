IDFC share are down by -0.81%, Nifty down by -0.1%

IDFC Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹ 111.00 and closed at ₹ 109.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 111.35 and a low of ₹ 109.45 during the session.

IDFC Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:10 today, IDFC shares are trading at price ₹109.95, -0.81% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84903.78, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹111.35 and a low of ₹109.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 110.60 10 110.32 20 111.41 50 111.38 100 114.19 300 116.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹111.63, ₹112.42, & ₹112.86, whereas it has key support levels at ₹110.4, ₹109.96, & ₹109.17.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was -39.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.46 .



The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in march to 3.69% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in march to 20.82% in the june quarter.