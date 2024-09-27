IDFC share are up by 1.9%, Nifty up by 0.17%

IDFC Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:13 today, IDFC shares are trading at price ₹112.9, 1.9% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85807.14, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹113.5 and a low of ₹111.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 110.45 10 110.29 20 111.25 50 111.11 100 113.96 300 116.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹111.96, ₹112.91, & ₹113.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹109.94, ₹108.87, & ₹107.92.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was 251.48% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.46 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in march to 3.69% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in march to 20.82% in the june quarter.