IDFC share are up by 1.9%, Nifty up by 0.17%

IDFC Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, IDFC opened at 111.95 and closed at 112.90. The stock reached a high of 113.50 and a low of 111.25 during the day.

Published27 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates
IDFC Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:13 today, IDFC shares are trading at price 112.9, 1.9% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85807.14, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 113.5 and a low of 111.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50 days SMA & lower than the 100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5110.45
10110.29
20111.25
50111.11
100113.96
300116.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 111.96, 112.91, & 113.98, whereas it has key support levels at 109.94, 108.87, & 107.92.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was 251.48% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.46 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in march to 3.69% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in march to 20.82% in the june quarter.

IDFC share price up 1.9% today to trade at 112.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Indian Energy Exchange are falling today, but its peers Anand Rathi Wealth, UTI Asset Management Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.17% & -0.03% each respectively.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
