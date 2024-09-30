IDFC share are up by 2.37%, Nifty down by -1.07%

IDFC Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:01 today, IDFC shares are trading at price ₹114.5, 2.37% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹115.75 and a low of ₹112.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA & lower than the 300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA & face resistance at 300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 111.01 10 110.78 20 111.15 50 110.85 100 113.78 300 116.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹113.33, ₹114.67, & ₹115.71, whereas it has key support levels at ₹110.95, ₹109.91, & ₹108.57.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was 516.36% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.66 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in march to 3.69% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in march to 20.82% in the june quarter.