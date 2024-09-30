IDFC share are up by 2.37%, Nifty down by -1.07%

IDFC Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA & lower than the 300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA & face resistance at 300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|111.01
|10
|110.78
|20
|111.15
|50
|110.85
|100
|113.78
|300
|116.64
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹113.33, ₹114.67, & ₹115.71, whereas it has key support levels at ₹110.95, ₹109.91, & ₹108.57.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IDFC was 516.36% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.37%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.69% MF holding, & 20.82% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.61% in march to 3.69% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.99% in march to 20.82% in the june quarter.
IDFC share price up 2.37% today to trade at ₹114.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Indian Energy Exchange, UTI Asset Management Company are falling today, but its peers Anand Rathi Wealth are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.