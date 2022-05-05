IEX gets over 10 per unit for electricity traded in April amid power crisis

IEX has integrated its platform with NOAR on 1 Sunday, May 2022, for all the market segments - DAM, G-DAM, RTM, TAM, and G-TAM. Going forward, registration in NOAR will be a prerequisite for both collective as well as the bilateral transactions in the short-term power market. The NOAR will facilitate seamless communication, process simplification, greater transparency, elimination of scope of human intervention, thereby unleashing greater efficiency and facilitating the power market development.