IEX Q1 results: Net profit grows 12% YoY to ₹135 crore; electricity volumes rise 16%

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday, 23 July, announced its June quarter performance today, post-market hours, reporting a healthy operational and financial performance.

The company's standalone profit after tax (PAT) grew 12.1% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹126.7 crore from ₹113 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while consolidated PAT increased 11.7% YoY to ₹134.8 crore from ₹120.7 crore in the same period last year.

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The company's electricity trading volume rose 15.9% YoY to 37.5 billion units (BUs) during the quarter. Consolidated revenue increased 10.1% YoY to ₹202.8 crore, compared with ₹184.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the sector outlook, IEX said India experienced a hotter-than-normal summer during the first quarter of FY27, marked by persistent heatwaves and above-normal temperatures. As a result, the country's peak power demand surged to an all-time high of 270.8 GW in May 2026.

Consequently, India's energy consumption reached 485.4 billion units (BUs) during the quarter, registering a year-on-year growth of 8.8%.

On the fuel front, the company said coal production stood at nearly 233 million tonnes (MT) in Q1 FY27, supported by ample mine-head inventories that were sufficient to meet peak summer demand. Coal inventory at power plants stood at 17 days as of June 30 despite elevated summer demand.

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Owing to the increase in power consumption, the average price in the Day Ahead Market (DAM) rose 15.7% year-on-year to ₹5.1 per unit during Q1 FY27, while the average price in the Real-Time Market (RTM) increased 13.8% to ₹4.5 per unit.

On the gas market, IEX said the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded 27.5 million MMBtu during Q1 FY27, registering an 11.9% year-on-year growth. Profit after tax (PAT) at IGX rose 15.5% to ₹16.3 crore, compared with ₹14.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

IGE IPO update Providing an update on the proposed listing of its gas exchange business, IEX said that Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on July 14, 2026, for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

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The company currently holds a 47.3% stake in IGX and, in accordance with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) regulations, is required to reduce its shareholding to 25%. The proposed IPO will comprise an offer for sale (OFS) of a 22.3% equity stake by IEX.

In Q1FY27 the International Carbon Exchange (ICX) issued 42.4 lakh I-RECs as compared to 44.4 lakh I-RECs in Q1FY26. ICX made a revenue of ₹2.1 crore in Q1FY27, as compared to Rs1.8 crore in Q1FY26, achieving growth of 16.1% YoY.

The I-REC is a globally recognized digital certificate that serves as transferable proof of generation of 1 MWh of energy from renewable sources, as per the regulatory filing.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.