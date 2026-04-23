IEX Q4 Results: Net profit rises 11% YoY to ₹130 crore; board declares ₹2 final dividend

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced its financial performance for the March-ending quarter and the fiscal year ended March 31, post-market hours today, reporting a 10.8% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit to ₹129.8 crore in March quarter.
Its consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹196.4 crore, up 12.5% YoY.
For the full financial year FY26, revenue came in at ₹747.0 crore, rising 13.6% YoY, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grew 14.9% YoY to ₹492.9 crore.
For both Q4 and FY26, the company reported its highest-ever traded electricity volumes. In Q4FY26, traded volume stood at 39.4 BU, marking a 24.3% YoY increase, while 71.71 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) were traded during the quarter, up 6.1%, as per the company's earnings filing.
For FY26, electricity-traded volume stood at 141.1 BU, registering a 17% YoY growth. REC trading volumes reached 187.20 lakh during the year, up 5% and marking the highest-ever annual level.
During FY26, increased generation from wind, hydro, and solar sources, along with sustained supply from coal-based generation, resulted in higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform, leading to a sharp decline in Day-Ahead Market (DAM) and Real-Time Market (RTM) prices.
For FY26, the market clearing price in the day-ahead market stood at ₹3.86 per unit, down 13.7% compared to FY25. Similarly, the market-clearing price in the Real-Time Market stood at ₹3.59 per unit, declining 16% YoY, its earnings filing showed.
The company added that during FY26, ICX issued 179 lakh I-RECs, recording a growth of over 200% compared to FY25. ICX reported revenue of ₹7.7 crore in FY26, as against ₹3.4 crore in FY25, marking a 126% YoY growth.
Along with the results, the company’s board also announced a final dividend of ₹2 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The company has fixed Friday, May 15, 2026, as the record date to identify eligible shareholders for the dividend payment.
If approved by shareholders, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval, the company said in its regulatory filing.
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