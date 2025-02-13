Markets
IFC invests ₹860 cr in India's first sustainability bonds issued by Cube InvIT
Summary
- Proceeds of the sustainability-linked bond issue will fund the acquisition of NAM Expressway Ltd, a strategic highway connecting Chennai and Hyderabad, and support Cube Highways Trust’s long-term corporate objectives, including sustainability and inclusion initiatives.
NEW DELHI : International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank, has invested ₹860 crore ($98.35 million) in India’s first sustainability-linked bond (SLB) issue in the highways sector.
