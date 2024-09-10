IFCI share are down by -0.22%, Nifty up by 0.13%

At 10 Sep 11:13 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹68.31, -0.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81654.97, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹69.62 and a low of ₹68.21 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 72.74 10 73.21 20 72.66 50 71.87 100 62.84 300 50.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹70.22, ₹72.0, & ₹73.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹67.42, ₹66.4, & ₹64.62.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -32.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 119.66 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.