IFCI share are down by -1.05%, Nifty up by 0.34%

At 12 Sep 11:08 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹69.46, -1.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81788.17, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹71.73 and a low of ₹69.27 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 70.92 10 72.64 20 72.26 50 72.16 100 63.32 300 51.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹71.58, ₹73.12, & ₹74.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹69.01, ₹67.98, & ₹66.44.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -46.74% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 122.70 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.