IFCI share are down by -1.05%, Nifty up by 0.34%

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 70.67 and closed at 69.46. The stock reached a high of 71.73 and a low of 69.27 during the session.

Published12 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
At 12 Sep 11:08 today, IFCI shares are trading at price 69.46, -1.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81788.17, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 71.73 and a low of 69.27 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
570.92
1072.64
2072.26
5072.16
10063.32
30051.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 71.58, 73.12, & 74.15, whereas it has key support levels at 69.01, 67.98, & 66.44.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -46.74% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 122.70 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

IFCI share price down -1.05% today to trade at 69.46 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IIFL Finance, Capri Global Capital are falling today, but its peers Creditaccess Grameen, Manappuram Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.34% & 0.33% each respectively.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
