IFCI share are down by -2.46%, Nifty up by 0.1%

At 17 Sep 11:15 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹72.58, -2.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83035.88, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹74.7 and a low of ₹72.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 69.59 10 71.17 20 71.95 50 72.72 100 64.03 300 51.96

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -23.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 129.95 .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.