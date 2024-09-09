IFCI share are down by -2.47%, Nifty up by 0.16%

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 70.83 and closed at 69.07. The stock reached a high of 71 and a low of 68.36 during the session.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates
IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

At 09 Sep 11:10 today, IFCI shares are trading at price 69.07, -2.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81370.42, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of 71 and a low of 68.36 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
572.74
1073.21
2072.66
5071.87
10062.84
30050.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 72.49, 74.18, & 75.27, whereas it has key support levels at 69.71, 68.62, & 66.93.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -18.13% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 123.76 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.

IFCI share price down -2.47% today to trade at 69.07 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Piramal Enterprises, IIFL Finance, Creditaccess Grameen, Manappuram Finance are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.23% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIFCI share are down by -2.47%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

150.10
11:11 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-1.15 (-0.76%)

Bharat Electronics

280.20
11:11 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-3.45 (-1.22%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

297.70
11:11 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-11.2 (-3.63%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.25
11:11 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-0.4 (-0.23%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

EPL

268.70
11:01 AM | 9 SEP 2024
13.8 (5.41%)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,160.95
11:01 AM | 9 SEP 2024
53.3 (4.81%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,198.55
11:00 AM | 9 SEP 2024
49 (4.26%)

Doms Industries

2,728.55
11:01 AM | 9 SEP 2024
97.55 (3.71%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.09
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue