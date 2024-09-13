IFCI share are up by 0.96%, Nifty down by -0.12%

At 13 Sep 11:00 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹70.49, 0.96% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82919.05, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹71.2 and a low of ₹69.46 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|70.28
|10
|72.60
|20
|72.06
|50
|72.33
|100
|63.57
|300
|51.49
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -36.59% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50%
The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.
IFCI share price up 0.96% today to trade at ₹70.49 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Creditaccess Grameen are falling today, but its peers IIFL Finance, Capri Global Capital, Manappuram Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.12% & -0.05% each respectively.
