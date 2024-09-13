Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / IFCI share are up by 0.96%, Nifty down by -0.12%

IFCI share are up by 0.96%, Nifty down by -0.12%

Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 70.42 and closed at 70.49. The stock reached a high of 71.20 and a low of 69.46 during the day.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:00 today, IFCI shares are trading at price 70.49, 0.96% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82919.05, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 71.2 and a low of 69.46 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
570.28
1072.60
2072.06
5072.33
10063.57
30051.49

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -36.59% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 121.91 .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

IFCI share price up 0.96% today to trade at 70.49 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Creditaccess Grameen are falling today, but its peers IIFL Finance, Capri Global Capital, Manappuram Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.12% & -0.05% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.