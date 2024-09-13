IFCI share are up by 0.96%, Nifty down by -0.12%

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹ 70.42 and closed at ₹ 70.49. The stock reached a high of ₹ 71.20 and a low of ₹ 69.46 during the day.

At 13 Sep 11:00 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹70.49, 0.96% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82919.05, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹71.2 and a low of ₹69.46 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 70.28 10 72.60 20 72.06 50 72.33 100 63.57 300 51.49

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -36.59% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 121.91 .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.