IFCI share are up by 1.98%, Nifty up by 0.14%

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 72 and closed at 71.63. The stock reached a high of 73.56 and a low of 71.27 during the day.

Published16 Sep 2024, 11:20 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates
At 16 Sep 11:20 today, IFCI shares are trading at price 71.63, 1.98% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82990.35, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 73.56 and a low of 71.27 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
569.59
1071.17
2071.95
5072.72
10064.03
30051.82

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was 2.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 122.79 .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

IFCI share price up 1.98% today to trade at 71.63 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IIFL Finance, Creditaccess Grameen, Capri Global Capital are falling today, but its peers Manappuram Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.12% each respectively.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 11:20 AM IST
