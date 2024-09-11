IFCI share are up by 2.5%, Nifty up by 0.15%

At 11 Sep 11:04 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹70.97, 2.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82010.37, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹72.09 and a low of ₹69.48 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|71.84
|10
|72.89
|20
|72.33
|50
|71.98
|100
|63.09
|300
|51.03
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹69.73, ₹70.39, & ₹71.16, whereas it has key support levels at ₹68.3, ₹67.53, & ₹66.87.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was 21.81% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50%
The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has
The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.
IFCI share price has gained 2.5% today, currently at ₹70.97, while its peers such as
