IFCI share are up by 2.5%, Nifty up by 0.15%

IFCI share are up by 2.5%, Nifty up by 0.15%

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 69.96 and closed at 70.97. The stock reached a high of 72.09 and a low of 69.48 during the day.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

At 11 Sep 11:04 today, IFCI shares are trading at price 70.97, 2.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82010.37, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 72.09 and a low of 69.48 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
571.84
1072.89
2072.33
5071.98
10063.09
30051.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 69.73, 70.39, & 71.16, whereas it has key support levels at 68.3, 67.53, & 66.87.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was 21.81% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 120.99 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.

IFCI share price has gained 2.5% today, currently at 70.97, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.11% each respectively.

