IFCI share are up by 2.5%, Nifty up by 0.15%

IFCI Share Price Today : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹ 69.96 and closed at ₹ 70.97. The stock reached a high of ₹ 72.09 and a low of ₹ 69.48 during the day.

At 11 Sep 11:04 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹70.97, 2.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82010.37, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹72.09 and a low of ₹69.48 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 71.84 10 72.89 20 72.33 50 71.98 100 63.09 300 51.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹69.73, ₹70.39, & ₹71.16, whereas it has key support levels at ₹68.3, ₹67.53, & ₹66.87.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was 21.81% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 120.99 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}