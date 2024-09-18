IFCI share are up by 0.47%, Nifty up by 0.15%

At 18 Sep 11:06 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹72.4, 0.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83242.09, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹73.65 and a low of ₹70.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 70.78 10 71.31 20 72.08 50 72.99 100 64.31 300 52.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹73.78, ₹75.59, & ₹76.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹71.03, ₹70.09, & ₹68.28.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -5.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 125.77 .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.